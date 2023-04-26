News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
4 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
6 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
8 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
10 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2013: A fabulous shot captured as runners get ready to start the Underwood 10K race.2013: A fabulous shot captured as runners get ready to start the Underwood 10K race.
2013: A fabulous shot captured as runners get ready to start the Underwood 10K race.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood and Kimberley archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2011: Kimberley’s Your Move turned out as superheroes at the Kimberley Pram Race.

1. Superb shot

2011: Kimberley’s Your Move turned out as superheroes at the Kimberley Pram Race. Photo: Eric Gregory.

Photo Sales
2008: Pupils from Eastwood Comprehensive School perform at their rock concert and hog roast, in aid of raising money for their new garden.

2. Did you take part in this event?

2008: Pupils from Eastwood Comprehensive School perform at their rock concert and hog roast, in aid of raising money for their new garden. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
2013: Pupils and staff at Greasley Beauvale Primary School wear yellow and hold a cake sale to raise money for McMillan Cancer Care.

3. All smiles

2013: Pupils and staff at Greasley Beauvale Primary School wear yellow and hold a cake sale to raise money for McMillan Cancer Care. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2008: This youngster is enjoying the fair at Jacksdale Primary School.

4. Fun at the fair

2008: This youngster is enjoying the fair at Jacksdale Primary School. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:EastwoodKimberley