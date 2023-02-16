News you can trust since 1952
2008: Eastwood Comprehensive School held a rock concert and hog roast to raise money for a new garden. Pupils are pictured in the garden.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood and Kimberley archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

1. All smiles

2012: Pupils from Kimberley Primary School attend a breakfast club at Kimberley School to help improve their language skills.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Fabulous shot

2012 Eastwood’s then-MP Gloria De Piero visited Brookhill Leys Primary School. Gloria is pictured blogging with year five pupils.

Photo: Gloria De Piero

3. Do you recognise anyone?

2007: Students are pictured at John May’s retirement as head teacher at Kimberley Comprehensive School.

Photo: BRIAN EYRE

4. Proud pupils

2012: Children from Brookhill Leys Primary School proudly show off items and a reply to their blog, all the way from Australia.

Photo: Brian Eyre

EastwoodKimberley