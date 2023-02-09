Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood and Kimberley archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
1. Pupils celebrate
Year six pupils celebrate new playing fields at the official opening of Springbank Primary School in Eastwood.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Did you take part in this?
Pupils from Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley are pictured at their rehearsal of Grease. Meet the T-Birds.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Superb shot
A fabulous group shot taken at a wildlife photography workshop, held at Beauvale Priory.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. All smiles
Scouts, Guides and Rainbows at Brookhill Leys Primary School join in with World Thinking Day.
Photo: Brian Eyre