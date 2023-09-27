News you can trust since 1952
2010: Pictured are the Kimberley School pupils who got through to Inspire Workshops.2010: Pictured are the Kimberley School pupils who got through to Inspire Workshops.
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

2012: A fabulous shot taken at the Eastwood Schools’ Parade for the Arts Festival.

2012: A fabulous shot taken at the Eastwood Schools’ Parade for the Arts Festival. Photo: Brian Eyre

2013: A superb shot snapped at the Arts Festival Family Fun Day.

2013: A superb shot snapped at the Arts Festival Family Fun Day. Photo: Lindsay Martin

2010: Marie Curie senior health care assistant, Carolyn Clarke, is pictured with pupils from Underwood Primary School during a yellow day event.

2010: Marie Curie senior health care assistant, Carolyn Clarke, is pictured with pupils from Underwood Primary School during a yellow day event. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2013: This youngster is pictured with her grandma having fun at the DH Lawrence fantasy fun themed arts and crafts event.

2013: This youngster is pictured with her grandma having fun at the DH Lawrence fantasy fun themed arts and crafts event. Photo: Lindsay Martin

