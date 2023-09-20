Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. All smiles
2012: This smiley duo proudly show off their fantasy fun-themed arts and crafts, part of the DH Lawrence Festival. Photo: Lindsay Martin
2. Fabulous shot
2010: A superb shot of Penny Fell, left, and Rachel Lake, organisers of the Underwood Village Scarecrow Competition. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
3. Are you on this picture?
2010: Coun Roy Plumb is pictured with members, taken just after they had returned from a historical walk around Kimberley. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
4. Cracking shot
2010: Pupils and volunteers help create a new path, part of Hollywell Primary School’s improvements. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne