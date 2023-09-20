News you can trust since 1952
2013: A fabulous shot captured at the Eastwood Schools' Parade, part of the Arts Festival.
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

2012: This smiley duo proudly show off their fantasy fun-themed arts and crafts, part of the DH Lawrence Festival.

1. All smiles

2012: This smiley duo proudly show off their fantasy fun-themed arts and crafts, part of the DH Lawrence Festival. Photo: Lindsay Martin

2010: A superb shot of Penny Fell, left, and Rachel Lake, organisers of the Underwood Village Scarecrow Competition.

2. Fabulous shot

2010: A superb shot of Penny Fell, left, and Rachel Lake, organisers of the Underwood Village Scarecrow Competition. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2010: Coun Roy Plumb is pictured with members, taken just after they had returned from a historical walk around Kimberley.

3. Are you on this picture?

2010: Coun Roy Plumb is pictured with members, taken just after they had returned from a historical walk around Kimberley. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2010: Pupils and volunteers help create a new path, part of Hollywell Primary School’s improvements.

4. Cracking shot

2010: Pupils and volunteers help create a new path, part of Hollywell Primary School’s improvements. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

