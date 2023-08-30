Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Cutting the ribbon
2011: A superb shot taken at Brinsley Primary School’s unveiling of their new playground. It was opened by Coun John Booth. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Spot anyone you know?
2008: Pupils at Kimberley Comprehensive School are pictured during their food tech day with Hovis. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
3. Fabulous shot
2010: Rev David Stevenson is pictured in the bell tower at St Mary’s Church in Eastwood, after work had finished. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Cracking group shot
2007: A fabulous group shot taken at a Helen O’Grady Drama School production in Kimberley. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE