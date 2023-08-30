News you can trust since 1952
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

2011: A superb shot taken at Brinsley Primary School’s unveiling of their new playground. It was opened by Coun John Booth.

1. Cutting the ribbon

2011: A superb shot taken at Brinsley Primary School’s unveiling of their new playground. It was opened by Coun John Booth. Photo: Brian Eyre

2008: Pupils at Kimberley Comprehensive School are pictured during their food tech day with Hovis.

2. Spot anyone you know?

2008: Pupils at Kimberley Comprehensive School are pictured during their food tech day with Hovis. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2010: Rev David Stevenson is pictured in the bell tower at St Mary’s Church in Eastwood, after work had finished.

3. Fabulous shot

2010: Rev David Stevenson is pictured in the bell tower at St Mary’s Church in Eastwood, after work had finished. Photo: Brian Eyre

2007: A fabulous group shot taken at a Helen O’Grady Drama School production in Kimberley.

4. Cracking group shot

2007: A fabulous group shot taken at a Helen O’Grady Drama School production in Kimberley. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

