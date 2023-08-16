News you can trust since 1952
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

2009: Eastwood Fire Station held a charity car wash. Firefighters and a volunteer are pictured.

1. Charity car wash

2009: Eastwood Fire Station held a charity car wash. Firefighters and a volunteer are pictured. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2011: Pupils at Brinsley Primary School take on an enormous crocodile project, based on the Roald Dahl book.

2. Proud pupils

2011: Pupils at Brinsley Primary School take on an enormous crocodile project, based on the Roald Dahl book. Photo: Brian Eyre

2008: Awsworth Primary and Nursery School received its International Schools Award from BBC weather presenter Des Coleman.

3. Are you on this picture?

2008: Awsworth Primary and Nursery School received its International Schools Award from BBC weather presenter Des Coleman. Photo: Brian Eyre

2007: Kimberley School held a crime awareness day. Pupils are pictured with Paul McGovern and dog Tyler.

4. Spot anyone you know?

2007: Kimberley School held a crime awareness day. Pupils are pictured with Paul McGovern and dog Tyler. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

