2012: Pupils at Springbank School in Eastwood celebrate the opening of their new school building.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
4 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

1. Spot anyone you know?

2010: Families are having fun sledging on the hills at Coronation Park in Eastwood.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Are you on this picture?

2010: A fabulous shot as pupils at Gilthill Primary School in Kimberley receive their certificates for achieving 100 per cent attendance.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Having fun

2010: These two are wrapped up warm and enjoying sledging, taken near Eastwood Comprehensive School.

Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

4. Did you take part in this?

2011: Pupils from Brookhill Leys Primary School help plant a time capsule in Coronation Park Eastwood.

Photo: Lindsay Martin

