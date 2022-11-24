News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Pupils from Kimberley School are pictured with their winning bridge design.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

1. Superb group shot

A fabulous shot taken at Eastwood Town Hall, during a presentation to community groups.

Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales

2. Anniversary snap

Members of staff are pictured outside The Children’s Society shop in Kimberley, as it celebrates 21 years of trading.

Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales

3. Did you take part in this?

A fabulous group shot taken at Headway Charity shop in Eastwood, during their campaign Hats for Headway.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Enjoying the books

This youngster is browsing through the books during the reopening of Kimberley Library.

Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Eastwood