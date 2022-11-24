Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Superb group shot
A fabulous shot taken at Eastwood Town Hall, during a presentation to community groups.
Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
2. Anniversary snap
Members of staff are pictured outside The Children’s Society shop in Kimberley, as it celebrates 21 years of trading.
Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
3. Did you take part in this?
A fabulous group shot taken at Headway Charity shop in Eastwood, during their campaign Hats for Headway.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Enjoying the books
This youngster is browsing through the books during the reopening of Kimberley Library.
Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE