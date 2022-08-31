News you can trust since 1952
2012: A fabulous shot snapped at an open dance session for the over-60s, part of the Eastwood Arts Festival.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:00 am

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

1. All smiles

2012: Pupils from Brinsley Primary School take part in a charity skipping event to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Are you on this picture?

2008: Richard Robinson presented awards to pupils at Kimberley Primary School at their afternoon assembly.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Fabulous group shot

2010: Priory Catholic Primary School in Eastwood held a toy day, sweet sale and non-uniform day, to help raise money for the Haiti Appeal.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Did you take part in this?

2008: A superb shot snapped at the rehearsal for the latest Helen O’Grady production, held at Holy Trinity Church in Kimberley.

Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

