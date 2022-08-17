News you can trust since 1952
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:00 am
2010: Larklands Infants School pupils in Kimberley help to raise money for Haiti.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

2009: Eastwood Fire Station held a charity car wash. Firefighters and a volunteer are pictured.
2011: Pupils at Brinsley Primary School take on an enormous crocodile project, based on the Roald Dahl book.
2008: Awsworth Primary and Nursery School received its International Schools Award from BBC weather presenter Des Coleman.

2007: Kimberley School held a crime awareness day. Pupils are pictured with Paul McGovern and dog Tyler.
2008: These children are enjoying The Vibe event at Coronation Park in Eastwood.
2012: Pupils from Brinsley Primary School celebrate the Chinese New Year by making dragons, lanterns, lucky money envelopes and cards.
2009: Awsworth Primary School raised £1,000 for Keura Primary School in Tanzania, a school it is paired with.
2010: Students at Kimberley School are pictured learning all about journalism.
Eastwood