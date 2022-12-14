News you can trust since 1952
2012: This fabulous group shot of pupils from Kimberley Primary School was captured during their nativity play, called Born in a Barn.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous nativity snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
7 minutes ago

Continuing the Christmas fun, here’s another batch of fabulous shots from seasonal stage shows held by children at Advertiser district schools. Send your photos to [email protected]

1. Did you take part in this play?

2011: Key Stage One and Foundation children from Springbank Primary School in Eastwood took part in their nativity play, called The Starlight.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Are you on this picture?

2012: A cracking shot of pupils posing before taking to the stage for their nativity play, taken at Brinsley Primary School.

Photo: Lindsay Martin

3. All smiles

2012: This superb shot of youngsters from The Priory School in Eastwood was snapped during their nativity play.

Photo: Lindsay Martin

4. All dressed up

2012: Pupils from Holly Hill Primary School in Selston are all dressed up and ready to perform their nativity play.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Eastwood