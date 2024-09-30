Spooky season: 13 ‘strange and unusual’ stories from across Nottinghamshire

As we enter October, also known as ‘spooky season’, here are some “strange and unusual” stories from our county.
The information about hauntings and unusual stories in Nottinghamshire is courtesy of information provided by TurnerFox Recruitment, and the some videos and blogs are shared by Kristian Lander.
Kristian shared a notable story about a sighting of Spring-Heeled Jack in Linby. Have you heard about that one?
Other paranormal sites, such as Haunted Rooms, also share tales from each specific location and were used when sourcing these stories.
1. Strange and unusual...
2. Rufford Abbey Country Park
During the day, this place Rufford Abbey country park is a beautiful spot where families enjoy lovely walks and family-friendly grounds. However, at dusk, it becomes a much different story. There are multiple stories of hauntings at this infamous location. People have reported sightings of monks walking the ruined halls and chanting. The chants of the monks have even been recorded. There are also reports of a White Lady on the grounds. Additionally, there have been reports of children's laughter and various strange occurrences here over the years. Photo: Rufford Abbey
3. Creswell Crags
Creswell Crags near Worksop is a well-known local tourist attraction. It is famous for its interesting cave systems and prehistoric insights. Neanderthals were known to occupy one of the caves some 40,000 years ago. A less advertised cave within the Creswell Crags Gorge is believed to have been occupied by witches. The cave is covered in thousands of unmistakable witch markings. Experts believe these markings were created by locals to prevent devils, witches, and demons from entering our world through the cave. Villagers of the past had dubbed the cave a ‘gateway to hell’. The Crags have the largest number of witch markings at one site in the UK, adding to its rich history. One prominent marking is called the ‘virgin of virgins’, where villagers had asked for the Virgin Mary to help defend them from evil spirits. Photo: Creswell Heritage Trust
4. Spring-Heeled Jack in Linby
In Linby, there is a legend about Spring-Heeled Jack, an entity from English folklore during the Victorian era. The first reported sighting of Spring-Heeled Jack was in 1837, and there have been sightings in London, the Midlands, and even Scotland. However, Linby is thought to be the last known sighting of this infamous entity. Witnesses claim to have seen footprints in the snow and observed the figure leaping between buildings, across fields, over gardens, and heading toward the quarry down the road. This story was shared by paranormal investigator Kristian Lander. Image: Linby Trail. Photo: National World
