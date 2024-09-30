Spooky season: 13 ‘strange and unusual’ stories from across Nottinghamshire

3 . Creswell Crags

Creswell Crags near Worksop is a well-known local tourist attraction. It is famous for its interesting cave systems and prehistoric insights. Neanderthals were known to occupy one of the caves some 40,000 years ago. A less advertised cave within the Creswell Crags Gorge is believed to have been occupied by witches. The cave is covered in thousands of unmistakable witch markings. Experts believe these markings were created by locals to prevent devils, witches, and demons from entering our world through the cave. Villagers of the past had dubbed the cave a ‘gateway to hell’. The Crags have the largest number of witch markings at one site in the UK, adding to its rich history. One prominent marking is called the ‘virgin of virgins’, where villagers had asked for the Virgin Mary to help defend them from evil spirits. Photo: Creswell Heritage Trust