Splendour Festival 2022: when is Splendour Festival, how to get tickets and who is in the line-up?

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the festival, including which acts are performing and how to get hold of tickets for the event.

When and where is Splendour Festival 2022?

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, in the beautiful surroundings of Wollaton Hall and Deer Park.

Splendour Festival is back at Wollaton Hall and Deer Park this summer

Who is in the lineup?

Attendees can enjoy five stages of music that spans all genres; from fast-rising stars to world-class performers, and musical icons, Splendour line-ups are always a wonderful mix of acts that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

This year’s lineup includes headliners Richard Ashcroft on Saturday and Anne-Marie on Sunday.

Other acts on the bill are Supergrass, Craig David, The Human League, Razorlight, Melanie C, Heather Small, Ocean Colour Scene, The Vamps, Happy Mondays, Example, Belinda Carlisle, Sleeper, and many more.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for this year’s Splendour Festival are currently on sale with options inlcuding a weekend ticket, day tickets, and special offers for Nottingham residents. For tickets visit www.splendourfestival.com/tickets.

How do I get to the festival?

Splendour Festival takes place at Wollaton Hall and Deer Park.

Car

Wollaton Hall is three miles to the west of the city centre and can be found by following the brown signs from the A52 or the A6514.

From the M1 take junction 25 and follow the signs.

Vehicle access to the Festival is via the Lime Tree Avenue entrance accessed from Middleton Boulevard.

All main routes will be clearly signposted (please follow signs to this entrance rather than using the post code on your navigation system as this may take you to the wrong entrance).

There will be taxi and drop off points signposted on site.

Public Transport

Nottingham City Transport will be providing a frequent service between the city centre and Wollaton Park and back, making it the easiest way to get to and from the festival.

Festival goers can either use Pink 30 for the Wollaton Road entrance or Orange 35/36 for the Derby Road entrance, which are both easily accessible to the Festival entrance. The recommended city centre bus stop is on Milton Street, by the intu Victoria Centre.

At the end of the event from approximately 9pm until after the end of the event, Pink 30 will operate from inside Wollaton Park from a dedicated event bus stop with marshalled queue lanes with high capacity services direct to the city centre, dropping off on Talbot Street, South Sherwood Street and Victoria Centre.

On foot

The Main pedestrian entry gate is the Wollaton Road entrance.

Other entrances are Lime Tree Avenue (off Middleton Boulevard) and Beeston Lodge entrance (off Derby Road A52)