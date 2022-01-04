Specsavers is urging you to adopt new health habits that can benefit your eyes and ears

Many use the new year as a time to lose the Christmas pounds and introduce healthy food habits and Specsavers is encouraging people to look for foods that are rich in eye-health boosting vitamins. For example, spinach and kale, are rich in lutein which is essential for eye health, and oily fish such as salmon, is packed full of omega-3, which is great for eyes. Kiwi gives a burst of A, B and C vitamins, which help maintain healthy cells and tissues, meanwhile peppers contain zeaxanthin which help to absorb potentially damaging light.

Or your new year’s resolution might be to exercise more, whether it’s hitting the gym, or trying that new Zumba class.

Patrick Hegarty, Specsavers Mansfield optical director, said: “Not only is exercise great for keeping fit and feeling great, research indicates that our lifestyle also has an impact on our vision.

Specsavers is urging people to adopt new health habits in 2022

"Good cardiovascular health could be associated with lower risk of eye disease, which means staying active and eating healthily could stave off eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy."

Other advice from Specsavers includes reducing your alcohol consumption, quitting smoking and taking time for self-care and wellbeing.

Specsavers recommends that you have an eye test as least every two years, and those over the age of 55 should have their hearing checked every other year.

If you are concerned about your hearing or sight in between these bi-annual appointments, make an appointment to see your Specsavers audiologist or optician.

