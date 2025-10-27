Specialist teams of police officers and staff are taking to Nottinghamshire's streets as nights get darker

Specialist teams of police officers and staff are taking to the streets to help reduce harm and keep people safe in Nottingham’s vibrant nighttime economy.

Nottinghamshire Police launched Operation Luminary earlier this month as the festive season approaches.

Officers and staff from teams including crime prevention, offender management, children in care, substance misuse, and licensing will be engaging with members of the public and businesses on Friday evenings between October and December.

They will be speaking with people about drug and alcohol harm reduction, one-punch assaults, the force’s winter drink-drive campaign, and violence against women and girls in Nottingham city centre, Mansfield, Worksop, Newark and West Bridgford.

This is in addition to regular uniformed high-visibility and plain clothes patrols conducted by neighbourhood and response officers across the county, who are available to respond to emergency calls.

Operation Luminary, which launched with two teams on October 10, aims to help ensure that everyone enjoying a night out is kept safe and that further support is available to more vulnerable groups.

Operation Cognition, the force’s dedicated work to increase awareness of and tackle the harms caused by consuming alcohol and cocaine together, will continue to run alongside this new initiative.

The force’s children in care and youth justice team will also be safeguarding vulnerable boys and girls who may require more specialist support and, where appropriate, ensure they are returned home safely.

Sergeant Josh Lee-Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire has a vibrant nighttime economy and Nottingham is a destination city.

“Whether people are visiting the theatre, popping out for drinks at a bar, or taking advantage of the city’s hospitality, we want everyone to feel safe and able to enjoy themselves.

“Operation Luminary embeds preventative policing at the heart of our approach to ensure there are fewer victims, fewer offences, and a reduced demand on policing.

“While this can include reuniting friends who have become separated on a night out or ensuring people have a suitable way of getting home, it also goes further to support individuals who may go unseen amongst the bustle of our nighttime economy.

“There are groups of vulnerable individuals who are at a greater risk of harm and exploitation, and our specialist teams are trained to utilise a variety of tactics to prevent offending and protect the most at risk by providing appropriate help and referrals to support services.”