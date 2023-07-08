Specialist dementia nursing home in Selston raises almost £700 with carnival-style open day
Wren Hall Nursing Home, on Nottingham Road, created a carnival bonanza within its garden which included an array of traditional games such as a coconut shy, spin the wheel, and a tombola, while children from the adjoining nursery, Little Wrens, judged the carnival float competition and crowned two carnival queens.
Care home open week is an annual event which aims to connect care homes across the country with their communities, highlighting them as hubs with outstanding facilities and filled with incredible people.
By opening its doors to the local community, Wren Hall raised £671.80 for its fund jar, which goes towards providing engaging activities and fun days out for its family members.
The event also featured a special guest — a gentle and therapeutic pony, whose presence brought smiles and tranquillity to the afternoon.
Animal-assisted therapy, such as interacting with ponies, can have positive effects on individuals living with dementia, such as improved mood and increased social engagement.
Anita Astle, Wren Hall owner and manager, said: “It was so heartwarming to see the community come together and enjoy the carnival.
“A lot of effort was put into organising the event but it was a great success and it was lovely to have Little Wrens join in the fun. We firmly believe in creating vibrant and inclusive experiences for our family members to enjoy and contribute to a fulfilling life under our care.”
Rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside in the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.