Special tree planted at historic Kimberley chapel to remember loced ones lost in COVID 19 pandemic

The Chapel on the Hill is a peaceful spot in the centre of the community, and Kimberley Town Council has planted a mountain ash tree in the memorial garden there ‘as a symbol of hope for the future’.

A special ceremony was held over the weekend to mark the planting of the tree, and the dedication of a special plaque.

The moving ceremony was attended by the Reverend Canon Barbara Hollbrook, council chairman Coun Trevor Rood, Broxtowe mayor Coun David Grindell and Broxtowe MP Darren Henry.

Mr Henry said: “Thank you to the Coun Trevor Rood, for organising this tree and plaque in memory of those who lost their lives during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

“It was very moving to attend the planting and dedication on Saturday along with the mayor of Broxtowe and the accompanying service conducted by Ms Hollbrook in tribute to the memory of those who have passed away.”

Coun Rood said: “Everyone knows someone who died during the pandemic, and many were unable to be with loved family members and friends during their last days. Many were unable to say farewell properly at funeral services.

"We hope people from the community can come and sit for a few minutes and remember their loved ones.”

Coun Grindell said the loss of a loved one was always a tough time for anyone, but that he hoped that the tree and the plaque would help people who continue to grieve for loved ones lost during the pandemic as they could take a moment to say a prayer or be lost in their own thoughts and memories.