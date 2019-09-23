Special service to welcome new Mansfield vicar

St Peter's and St. Paul's church in Mansfield is set to welcome its new vicar tomorrow.

The Reverend Doctor Caroline Phillips will start her ministry with a special service of welcome on September 24, which will take place at St Peter's and St. Paul's church, on Church Street at 7.30pm.

The ReverendDoctor Caroline Phillips

Dr Phillips has previously been the vicar of St Augustine’s, Mansfield and St Barnabas in Pleasley Hill, and says she is looking forward to taking on her new role.

"I have really enjoyed my time at St Augustine’s and St Barnabas, and I'm really looking forward to being in the town centre," said Dr Phillips.

"St Peter's and St. Paul's church has historically been the civic church of Mansfield, so I am looking forward to the opportunities that will bring.

Dr Phillips, 39, will also be the vicar of St. Mark's, on Nottingham Road.

Dr Phillips, who originally hails from Staffordshire, studied Art History at the University of Nottingham, before studying for her Doctorate in Birmingham. She became ordained in 2015, and a doctor of theology in 2016.

Dr Phillips says Mansfield has a strong sense of community and identity, which is why she is so drwan to the area.

"Mansfield is so friendly, and has such a strong sense of community and identity.

"I love community life, and how the church can be a beacon of hope for everyone."