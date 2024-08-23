Special recognition for well-known Mansfield Woodhouse volunteer

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 13:01 BST
Eva Royce has been a dedicated volunteer at The Stable Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse for over 20 years – and despite being in her nineties, Eva has no plans to retire.

Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group (MWCDG) chairperson, Peter Sutcliffe, said he was “proud” to acknowledge Eva's two decades of volunteering by presenting her with a special award.

Eva's name will be added to the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Champion shield, joining many other well-known individuals from the past 15 years.

Eva has been a volunteer at The Stable Centre, an affordable community café, for more than two decades.

MWCDG Chair Peter Sutcliffe presented Eva Royce with a special award for her two decades of volunteering at The Stable Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse.MWCDG Chair Peter Sutcliffe presented Eva Royce with a special award for her two decades of volunteering at The Stable Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse.
The café operates in conjunction with the weekly Turner Hall flea market.

Peter said: “Well done Eva, you really are a shining light on our community.”

Sharing the news on their Facebook page, The Woodhouse Warbler said: “Congratulations Eva. You're a star.”

Customers were quick to share their congratulations with the beloved volunteer.

Adele Stenton said: “Well done my lovely friend.”

Julie Sisson added: “Well done Eva.”

