Special recognition for well-known Mansfield Woodhouse volunteer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group (MWCDG) chairperson, Peter Sutcliffe, said he was “proud” to acknowledge Eva's two decades of volunteering by presenting her with a special award.
Eva's name will be added to the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Champion shield, joining many other well-known individuals from the past 15 years.
Eva has been a volunteer at The Stable Centre, an affordable community café, for more than two decades.
The café operates in conjunction with the weekly Turner Hall flea market.
Peter said: “Well done Eva, you really are a shining light on our community.”
Sharing the news on their Facebook page, The Woodhouse Warbler said: “Congratulations Eva. You're a star.”
Customers were quick to share their congratulations with the beloved volunteer.
Adele Stenton said: “Well done my lovely friend.”
Julie Sisson added: “Well done Eva.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.