Special Christmas market event with live music coming to Kimberley

The market will be held in James Street car park.

The Christmas Provisions and Presents Market is being held on Tuesday, December 21, from 8am to 3pm at James Street car park.

To get shoppers in to the Christmas spirit, music will be provided by the Punjabi Roots Academy, a fusion band combining rousing Christmas tunes with traditional south east Asian rhythms, which will be funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

The four-piece band will be making a number of performances throughout the day on Toll Bar Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market will have a range of stalls to provide provisions and treats, and those all-important stocking fillers just before Christmas, and will complement the craft and giftware on sale at Madhatters Tea Shop, which will be extending its hours specifically for the event.

Other businesses in Kimberley in and around James Street, Nottingham Road and Greens Lane should also be able to benefit from the market.

The event will help Broxtowe Borough Council plan a series of safe and attractive events, and markets throughout the whole of 2022, giving local shoppers a chance to tell the organisers what they would like to see from their market.

A council spokesperson said: “A short survey will soon be available, so that the council’s market team can understand how they can work with local businesses and stallholders to continue to keep shoppers safe and happy into 2022.