Special award for girlguides Georgia and Abigail after first aid skills are put to the test

Two members of Skegby Guides have been presented with Girlguiding Nottinghamshire’s Celtic Cross, a special award given to recognise their exceptional bravery and quick thinking in a scary situation.

Back in November 2017, Georgia Randall and Abigail Cupit, both aged 12, were amongst girls from Skegby Guides who took part in a first aid course, little realising that their skills would soon be called upon in an emergency.

But when they were walking home from school one day last year, a girl nearby suddenly collapsed and appeared to be having a seizure.

Georgia and Abigail immediately ran to help.

They established a safe space around the girl, put her into the recovery position, cleared her mouth and stayed with her until adult help arrived.

Pam Peake, a leader at Skegby Guides, said: We’re very proud that Georgia and Abigail remembered the first aid skills they had learnt through Girlguiding, and had the confidence to use them, even though they felt it was very scary at the time.”

