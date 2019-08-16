Space, slime and science on summer itinerary at Mansfield Museum

Space, slime and science are just some of the attractions on offer to guests at Mansfield’s museum during the summer holidays.

The town’s premiere museum, on Leeming Street, is boasting an array of educational exhibits for children and adults alike as it experiences “one of the best summers going”.

Mansfield Museum are holding Toys, Games and Puzzles 'Erin Aspinall, 2 and her 5 year old brother Josh have a go on the giant oxo game in Mansfield Museum on Monday.

Staff at the museum have said their site has been busier than usual during the summer school holidays, as its space exhibit draws in the crowds for the 50th anniversary of the moon landings.

The exhibit, launched together with the Mansfield and Ashfield Astronomical Society, celebrates everything about space travel as NASA marks 50 years since man first walked on the celestial stone.

But space is not the only theme taking shape at the museum, with scientific slime-making sessions twice weekly giving children the opportunity to learn about and create their own slime.

Arts and creativity is also on the museum’s menu, with ‘Art Beat’ sessions for children taking place on Wednesdays and Fridays encouraging guests to make their own items and take them home.

Man on the Moon - a 50th Anniversary Celebration at Mansfield Museum.'Members of the Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, based at Sherwood Observatory, pictured at the launch of their exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. From left, are their chairman Rob Dawes, Nigel Cunnington Radio Astronomy co-ordinator, project manager Steve Wallace and Phil Randall.

‘ONE OF THE BEST SUMMERS YET’

The museum’s curator has said the Leeming Street site is experiencing one of the “best summers” yet as families come to visit its many exhibitions.

Liz Weston, who assists with events and exhibits at the museum, thinks the space theme “has really helped” during the holidays.

She said: “We’re having one of our best and busiest summers going this year, we’ve had so many people coming in.

Mud heads challenge Mansfield Museum.'Team Childsplay saw Leah Childs, 5, and Grandma Ann Childs from Mansfield, work their clay into each other's likeness.

“I think the space element has really helped and people seem to be really interested in it.

“We’ve also got a heavy focus on science and run slime-making sessions twice weekly - which are really fun for the children.

“We’re running workshops most days which are free, and then there are other sessions on art where you have to pay small fee of £1.50 but you get to make your own items, such as rockets and space wreaths.

“There’s so much on offer for the summer so I’d encourage people to come along and have a look.”

Mansfield Museum, in the town centre, is ideal for a short afternoon looking at different exhibits - and it is free, except for town centre parking.

WHAT’S ON OFFER?

As well as the space-themed workshops and exhibits, there is also guest speakers talking about the wider galaxy each Saturday.

On Saturday, August 24, Chris Hook will visit the museum between 11am and 2pm to discuss space and the “magnificent desolation”.

And a week later, on Saturday, August 31, Chris Millhouse will discuss “humanity and the moon: two millennia of speculation and discovery”.

The two space experts will be on hand to give the 20 minute talks, which will be repeated throughout the three hour period.

The museum will also be hosting its free ‘Sublime Science’ sessions, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11am until 12.30pm, with the final three taking place on August 22, August 27 and August 29. These sessions include slime-making.

And its three final ‘Art Beat’ classes, which take place from 10am until 1pm on Wednesdays and Fridays, will run this week and next - which all cost £1.50.

On Friday, August 23, guests can make space wreaths, on Wednesday, August 28, you can paint portraits of astronauts, and on Friday, August 30, you can make a “kitchen roll rocket”.