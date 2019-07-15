Southwell's Flower Pod opens doors to curious visitors - in pictures

Flower Pod, a social enterprise, in Southwell threw open its doors to welcome visitors on Friday, July 12. The 1.5 acre garden at Brackenhurst on the edge of Southwell, is run by employees, volunteers and people with learning disabilities who come together to produce and sell beautiful cut flowers, natural confetti, wreaths and other locally sourced products. Sam Ward, horticultural lead, said: "It went wonderfully, we were pleased to have loads of different people here. We had guided tours and children got to do some gardening. There was also lots of tea and cake and flower arranging. All of the volunteers say what a wonderful place it is - it is a very nice place to spend some time."

