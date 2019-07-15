pic

Southwell's Flower Pod opens doors to curious visitors - in pictures

Hundreds of curious visitors headed to a garden which supports people with learning disabilities for a behind the scenes tour.

Flower Pod, a social enterprise, in Southwell threw open its doors to welcome visitors on Friday, July 12. The 1.5 acre garden at Brackenhurst on the edge of Southwell, is run by employees, volunteers and people with learning disabilities who come together to produce and sell beautiful cut flowers, natural confetti, wreaths and other locally sourced products. Sam Ward, horticultural lead, said: "It went wonderfully, we were pleased to have loads of different people here. We had guided tours and children got to do some gardening. There was also lots of tea and cake and flower arranging. All of the volunteers say what a wonderful place it is - it is a very nice place to spend some time."

There was flower arranging on the day.
There was flower arranging on the day.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Reach Care provides personalised, one to one and domiciliary care for adults with learning disabilities.
Reach Care provides personalised, one to one and domiciliary care for adults with learning disabilities.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It is a beautiful 1.5 acre garden site.
It is a beautiful 1.5 acre garden site.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
They sell flowers and natural confetti.
They sell flowers and natural confetti.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3