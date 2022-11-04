Southwell Minster joins more than 300 organisations from across the UK who were recently announced by the QGC as recipients of these special trees in The Queen’s name, which are gifted in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher.

Presented by Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, the tree was planted on Saturday, October 29, in the Palace Gardens of Southwell Minster.

The tree becomes part of the living legacy in honour of Her Majesty, joining over a million trees already planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

The Very Revd Nicola Sullivan, Dean of Southwell, said: “We are honoured and humbled to receive this very special rowan tree which will be for everyone to enjoy in the newly replanted Palace Garden.

"The Minster has an active interest in caring for the natural environment and we are super excited to be part of the Platinum ‘Queen’s Green Canopy.’”

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a UK-wide tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The QGC initiative has been extended to the end of the planting season in March 2023, to give people an opportunity to plant trees to honour Her Majesty.

Designed by Thomas Heatherwick, the QGC “Tree of Trees” sculpture sought to put the importance of trees at the heart of this historic milestone to celebrate Her Majesty, who planted over 1,500 trees all over the world throughout her 70-year reign.

During the summer, the trees were cared for by Barcham’s Nursery ahead of distribution at the start of the planting season in October.

The trees will be gifted evenly across the UK in proportion to the population, with each county receiving at least one tree.

The Lord Lieutenants of each county, who are His Majesty The King’s representatives, have been championing the QGC locally and have selected the recipients of the special trees.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a not-for-profit initiative. For more information please visit: www.queensgreencanopy.org

