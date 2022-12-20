South Normanton school received a special visit from Father Christmas
Father Christmas made a special visit to see pupils at an infant school in South Normanton.
By Shelley Marriott
Santa took time out of his busy schedule to go and see the children at The Green Infant School, South Normanton.
He told them a story and each child received a new book which was donated by The Rotary Club.
The Green Infant School is on New Street, South Normanton, and for more information about the school and for upcoming events and meetings visit www.green.derbyshire.sch.uk.
