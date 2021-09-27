Somercotes joinery firm welcomes new partnerships manager as part of expansion plans

Peter Buckley, who is joining the company with more than 25 years of commercial experience in the public and private sector construction and residential home improvement markets, will be working closely with existing dealerships and promoting the company's unique offering to potential new collaborators.

He said: "I am really thrilled to be joining Gowercroft to spearhead this exciting business opportunity.

"In a market that is predominantly cost driven, Gowercroft stands out in offering high value and clear differentiation from local competitors, through genuinely innovative and cutting-edge timber products, which will add significant value to any partnering businesses."

New partnerships manager, Peter Buckley (left) is welcomed on board by Gowercroft Joinery's head of sales, Joe Grimley.

In his new role, Peter will be reaching out to manufacturers looking to upscale their operations, drive sales and improve their profit margins through the company's market leading windows and doors, supported by CRM and quoting systems, product training and extensive technical resources.

Andrew Madge, managing director of Gowercroft said: "We are delighted to welcome Peter on board. His experience and enthusiasm for developing new growth through collaboration will be a real asset, as we seek to drive our competitive advantage through a national dealership network and take the business to its next level."