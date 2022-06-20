Somercotes-based Slimming World hails success of charity clothes throw​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The event, which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, challenged people to donate clothes which are now too big for them after their slimming success.

And staff at the organisation’s head office in Somercotes were delighted to take part – donating more than 100 bags of clothes to Cancer Research UK, raising £2,500 for the charity.

Sean Chapman, current Slimming World head office employee of the year, said: “There’s always something fun to get involved in at Slimming World and it has been very different not being physically together all of the time.

Members of a Slimming World group pose with a purple heart made from the clothes they have donated as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw 2022.

“Slimming World has done a great job over the past two years to keep employees motivated and engaged though, and I’m so happy the Clothes Throw is back and that we are once again able to clear out our wardrobes as well as raise money for a very worthy charity.”

Business information manager Sean, of Mansfield, was crowned employee of the year after working during the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns to ensure procedures were in place to support all of his colleagues in other departments as well the teams running Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland.