Soldiers parade through streets of Eastwood marking historic day for the town

Soldiers paraded through the streets of Eastwood yesterday.

On Wednesday, June 22, soldiers from the 170 (Infrastructure Support) Engineer Group paraded through the town centre to exercise their Freedom of the Borough and celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The town was dressed in red, white and blue bunting and residents and local business owners took to the streets to cheer on its Army heroes.

Councillor Milan Radulovic, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “After the social restrictions over the last few years, I was thrilled that we could bring this event to the borough as a way to honour our armed forces and her majesty the Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

War heroes outside the Dog and Parrot pub on Nottingham Road.

“Their devotion to serving others is remarkable and I was proud to see that Eastwood gave them the rousing welcome that they deserved.”

The parade took place during Armed Forces Week and was an opportunity for the unit to exercise their Freedom of the Borough, which was bestowed on them in 2009.

Freedom of Entry allows military units to march through the borough in recognition of their outstanding achievements, commitment and dedication in the service of this country and as an expression of the high regard in which they are held by the council and members of the community.

Crowds lined the streets to see the parade of soldiers marching by.

The unit exercised their Freedom of the Borough, which was bestowed on them in 2009.

The parade took place during Armed Forces Week.