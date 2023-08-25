News you can trust since 1952
Sold-out classical concert at Clipstone hailed as huge success

A pianist from the Mansfield area sold out three evening performances for his album debut as the classical concert was hailed a huge success by supporters.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

Chris Miggells, aged 32, from Boughton, launched his debut album with three nights of live concerts at the Clipstone Headstocks.

The idea for the concert came about after Chris filmed a live music video for his single ‘Stone Giant’ inside the former colliery site.

He said the acoustics within the cathedral-size powerhouse were “phenomenal” and added to the musical experience.

Chris Miggells, pictured with audience members, at his sold-out concert at Clipstone Headstocks. Photo by Stu Mills.Chris Miggells, pictured with audience members, at his sold-out concert at Clipstone Headstocks. Photo by Stu Mills.
Since announcing the concert, all three nights at the venue sold out as hundreds of music-lovers flocked to the headstocks to see Chris perform.

When speaking on the concert, Chris said: “I’m still processing the incredible response from three sold out concerts to launch my debut album

‘Synesthese’ at the Iron Cathedral.

“I want to say a huge thank you to my piano family at Sherwood Phoenix for believing in me since day one.

“Thank you Stephen, John, Paul, Helen, Josh and Callum for their continuous support throughout this event.

“And thank you Stuart Mills, Julie, Eddie and Hubert for hosting us in their remarkable venue.

“Thank you to our local press – we also made the national news, TV and radio – you did us so proud.

“Thank you to my dear friends and family for everything.

“Rich, you really had my back on this one bro.

“And every person who made their way to be part of these special concerts, it means the world.

“We made history. This is just the beginning.”

You can hear more from Chris on his YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@ChrisMiggells

