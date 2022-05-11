Craig Marsh, from Shirebrook, runs All Star Soccer, the company organising the game on Sunday, June 5, to raise funds for mental health charity CALM.

He said he wanted to help raise awareness of the work the charity does to support those suffering from mental health issues – and this was his first foray into organising such events.

He said: “I’ve never overly suffered from mental health problems myself, but I know it's prominent right now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a number of celebrities from the worlds of sport and TV set to appear. Credit: Midas Creative/Craig Marsh

“It’s about raising awareness of CALM and what they do, and how mental health problems can impact people.

“This is the first match I’ve ever organised. I’ve always raised money for various charities, but I’ve always wanted to go into this kind of event organising.

“I’m just a normal, day-to-day person, I’ve got no links to the worlds of professional football or television – I’ve had to try to build those connections.”

A number of celebrities have already been confirmed to be playing, with more to be announced over the next few weeks.

Harry Young, Danny Williams and Michael Boateng – all former Love Island contestants – are set to take part, alongside a range of soap starts, including David Kennedy from Hollyoaks, Jay Kontzle from Emmerdale, and Coronation Street stars Jamie Kenna, Ryan Russell and Nathan Graham.

Other players scheduled to make an appearance include Daniel Cutting, a world record breaking football freestyler and Ellis Platten, a YouTuber. They will be joined by Rhodri Giggs, former footballer and brother of Manchester United star Ryan Giggs, and Ryan Sidebottom, the former Nottinghamshire and England cricketer.

Craig said there would be opportunities for meet and greets with some of the celebrities after the match, and added that he was in talks with former Derby County and Nottingham Forest players for the match at Ilkeston Town FC.

He said: “I was surprised to hear that some people charge a fee to appear in these kinds of games. I can confirm no-one I’ve spoken to and got on board for this match is charging a fee – they’re coming from all over the country to give their time for free.”

Sportswear giant Kappa will be providing the kits for both teams free of charge, and WOW Hydrate will supply drinks for the players.

Mansfield-based Midas Creative has also helped Craig with the promotion of the event.