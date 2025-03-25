"Slumber Party really provides something special for our audience": Mansfield comic wins award for innovative show

A comedian from Mansfield, now living in Manchester, has won an award for her popular ‘Slumber Party’ comedy show that focuses on feminism, nostalgia, and fun.

Charlotte Cropper, an alumnus of the University of Salford and former student at The Brunts Academy in Mansfield, is making waves in the comedy world.

Your Chad first met Charlotte when she achieved impressive A-Level results; securing B, B, Double Distinction in Creative Writing, English Language & Literature, and Production Arts at The Brunts Academy in 2018.

Following that achievement, the Mansfield-born comic pursued a degree in Media and Performance at the University of Salford.

Five years after leaving her sixth form in Mansfield, Charlotte launched the ‘CroppaChoppa’ show in September 2023.

Since its debut, the show has taken off, having just won an award for Best Live Comedy Format at The Chortle Awards.

CroppaChoppa’s Slumber Party is a monthly alternative comedy night in Manchester that combines fun, feminist energy with a nostalgic noughties twist, delighting both audiences and performers.

Featuring sleepover games and the coolest comedians on the circuit, Charlotte has cultivated a dedicated following, with the highly anticipated nights consistently selling out.

Charlotte and her best friend Beth Moore, who does a recurring film deep-dive segment at every show.

The Chortle Awards, established in 2002 by the comedy website Chortle, celebrate the best established stand-up comics currently working in the UK. A panel of reviewers create a shortlist that is then put up for public voting on the Chortle website.

On the win, ‘shocked’ Charlotte said: “I was in complete shock that the show won Best Live Comedy Format, as this was a public vote, and we are such a small team making the magic happen – compared to massive comedy institutions in Manchester.

“It just goes to show that Slumber Party really provides something special for our audience.

“I created the show to make a space where audiences and comedians all feel welcome, happy and like they can escape into the nostalgic joy of the past, just for a couple of hours.”

The Manchester Wire described the show as “arguably the most enjoyable night of comedy in Manchester”, as this popular event has received critical acclaim and a cult following since its inception.

For more about CroppaChoppa, visit: www.instagram.com/slumber.party.comedy/.