Slimming World members in Eastwood and Kimberley club together to show support for food banks

Local Slimming World members presented food donations to Langley Mill Food Bank.

Slimming World groups based in Eastwood, Langley Mill, Kimberley, Nuthall, Brinsley, Selston and Alfreton, along with Slimming World consultants April, Jeanette, Tracy, Caroline, Sue, Gemma and Tracy, have helped the food banks reach more people during the festive period.

Councillor Elizabeth Williamson manages Brinsley Food Bank, along with volunteers who are committed to feeding people in need in Brinsley and surrounding villages.

Langley Mill’s food bank, based at St Andrew’s Church, is managed by Jack Watson and a team of volunteers who support the people of Langley Mill and Aldercar.

Dropping off donations at Brinsley Food Bank.

The food bank also supports the local Social Services team by providing much-needed food parcels and personal care packs for families in crisis.

Throughout the pandemic, the food bank team has worked tirelessly to reach those most in need and have kept running through the most difficult times.

Although many basic foods are supplied to the food bank by Fareshare, it relies heavily on donations to keep it running.

In recent months, monetary donations have been spent on fridges and a freezer which have enabled the food bank to provide fresh fruit and vegatables, as well as some frozen items, alongside basics like soup, pasta, bread and cereals.

Manager Jack Watson and his volunteer team pack and serve two or three carrier bags of food items to each client every week.

Jack said: “Our mission is to reach out to those people in our community who need a little extra help and support them with food parcels each week.

“We couldn’t do that if it wasn’t for the kindness and generosity of local people. What the Slimming World members have donated is amazing and very welcome and we thank them enormously.”

The food bank at Langley Mill is open every Friday afternoon from 1.30pm to 4pm.