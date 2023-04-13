News you can trust since 1952
Skincare worth more than £3,500 stolen from Mansfield Boots

Police investigating the theft of a large quantity of cosmetic products have released images of three men they would like to speak to.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read

Skincare products worth more than £3,500 were taken from Boots, in St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 22.

Officers would like to trace the three men pictured in these CCTV images.

PC Rebecca Rich-Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a well-planned and professional theft that is similar in nature to other crimes reported nationwide, with multiple offenders appearing to coordinate their actions via earpieces.

Police officers would like to trace the three men pictured in these CCTV imagesPolice officers would like to trace the three men pictured in these CCTV images
“Crimes of this nature have a significant impact on retailers and also drive-up costs for the rest of us.

“We are determined to catchup with the people responsible and would like to hear from anyone who recognises any of the men pictured in these images.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 747 of March 22.