Skegby trio raise £1,000 for church renovation project after completing the Robin Hood Half Marathon

Chris Cupit, Tom Hayes and Phil Rippon have been training for months for the annual race which took place around the streets of Nottingham.

Collectively, they have already raised more than £1,000 in church and electronically from their fundraising, with donations still coming in, and people can still give on their JustGiving page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-chantry2.

Tom, who’s race time was one hour, 43 minutes, was absolutely delighted at the finish.

Phil Rippon, Chris Cupit and Tom Hayes with their medals

He said: “I’m thrilled to have run it so well, it was far more enjoyable than I expected and I want to thank everyone who sponsored me and encouraged me to take part.”

Chris and Phil, who’s times were a little slower, said: “It was fabulous to be part of this amazing event and very proud that we’ve made such a good contribution to our church’s fundraising efforts, but we’re really glad it’s over for this year.”

For over 1,000 years, St. Andrew’s Church, has stood on the hill in Skegby as a beacon to serve local people at their time of need or celebration and is now embarking on a significant refurbishment of their church over the next few years to enable it to become a venue to serve various forms of community activity and to provide support for all ages.

Chris Cupit during the Robin Hood Half Marathon

The church also has an exciting programme of work to make it more accessible and a place of hospitality for all members of the local community.