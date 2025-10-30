Skegby residents launch petition over decade long pothole saga

Frustrated residents in Skegby have launched a petition after more than ten years of inaction to address potholes and parking issues on their streets.

Uneven road surfaces, dangerous potholes and inaccessibility due to poor parking are just some of the issues blighting residents in Hardwick Avenue, Hardwick Close and Hardwick View.

Residents in the area say they have been complaining and demanding action from Nottinghamshire County Council for a decade and now say enough is enough.

Christine Roebuck, aged 80, who has lived in Hardwick Avenue for 60 years said: “Everybody in the area is fed up of the state of the roads, the road surface is horrendous with potholes and uneven areas, it’s a trip hazard and is causing damage to cars.

Problems with potholes and parking are blighting residents in Hardwick Ave, Skegby, Sutton-in-Ashfield. (Pictured Christine Roebuck (far left) with other residents on the street.)

"I’ve been on to the council about this for the past ten years and all we’ve had is someone come out with a can of yellow spray paint and circle the areas that need fixing and then told they’d run out of budget to finish the job.

"The parking situation is also dangerous people are parking and blocking the pavements and residents with prams and mobility scooters are being forced to go in the middle of the road to get by. You couldn’t get an ambulance or fire engine down here because the cars are always blocking the road, it’s just not safe.

"It’s like we’ve been forgotten about because we’re tucked away in these cul de sacs but we pay our rates and deserve to have safe roads like everybody else.

“It’s like banging your head against a brick wall, something needs to be done.”

The uneven and dangerous road surface in Hardwick Ave, Skegby, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Caroline Quin who has also been active in launching the petition added: “Unfortunately so far all that has been done is somebody has been round with a can of yellow paint and sprayed around a few but not all of the numerous potholes, which we believe is a makeshift measure.

“We feel as though we live on a forgotten little estate. The awful road surfaces are endangering mobility scooter drivers as well as chipping the paintwork on cars and damaging their suspension systems.

“In addition to this, heavy lorries travel along nearby Pleasley Road, which is a rural farm lane, churning up the surface.”

Nottinghamshire County Council have been contacted for comment.