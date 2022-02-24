Skegby Co-op partners with food delivery app Just Eat to support shoppers

And the store in Mansfield Road, Skegby, is one of ten to have signed up to be part of the initial roll out.

Claire Koziol, head of stores at Central England Co-op, said: “We’re excited to partner with Just Eat to give our customers and members in these ten initial locations a quick and easy way to get their groceries delivered to their door in quick time.

“We are committed to making it as easy as possible for our customers to shop with us and this partnership gives us the opportunity to not only provide another option for our communities but also work with a recognised and respected brand in home delivery.”

Central England Co-op has partnered up with food delivery app Just Eat

Andrew Kenny, managing director UK at Just Eat, said: “We’re excited to further expand Just Eat’s grocery offering.

"With more than 60,000 restaurant and grocery partners on the Just Eat platform and an extensive delivery reach across 95 per cent of the UK, this partnership with Central England Co-op marks the next stage in Just Eat’s commitment to delivering the best service and range of options for our customers.”