Skegby Co-op given £83,000 new look including brand-new Costa Coffee machine

The changes to the Mansfield Road store include an updated product range to better reflect customers’ requirements including improved food to go and chilled alcohol section, new features such as a brand-new Costa Coffee machine and new internal signage and decoration

Emma Bonser, store manager, said: “The team feel really inspired and excited to have had this significant investment in the store and it has been a real morale boost for everyone.

“The look and feel of the store is so much fresher and more modern and is a real point of difference now for the store. That has been shown by the really positive feedback from our customers who have been really happy with the extra space and ranges, and particularly the new food to go section with the addition of the Costa Coffee machine.

Skegby Central England Co-op store manager Emma Bonser (centre) and colleagues in the revamped store

“I would like to thank the community for their patience while the work has been completed but I hope they agree with us that it has been worth it.”

The store is open Monday to Sunday, 7am to 10pm. The store has a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special and also offers a lifesaving defibrillator, cash machine, Collect Plus/Paypoint, Lottery, instore bakery and a customer car park.

The transformed Skegby Central England Co-op store

