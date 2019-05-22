Six-year-old Ashfield girl to represent north Notts in Little Miss British Isles 2019

A six-year-old Selston girl has got stars in her eyes as she looks to represent north Nottinghamshire in the Little Miss British Isles modelling competition.

Henrietta Brailsford, who loves synchronised swimming, ballet, gymnastics and going to music festivals, was selected as representative the area after beating hundreds of other girls.

Henrietta Brailsford.

She will compete in the finals at Chester's Crowne Plaza Hotel on Sunday, May 26, where she will take part in a catwalk show in front of the judges.

Katie Brailsford, Henrietta's mum, said: "Hettie is a natural in front of the camera. When I was approached to go into the finals via her Instagram account which I manage myself I decided to ask Hettie if she would like to enter the competition and she was genuinely excited by the opportunity.

"I personally think that the competition will be a great confidence builder and it’s about the taking part that matters the most.

"I am sure that Hettie’s bubbly personality and confidence will shine through and she will enjoy the experience 100 per cent.

If Henrietta wins the title the main prize is £1,000, and includes a modelling and promotional contract as well as other great prizes.

Little Miss British Isles a national modelling competition and is open to girls aged between 5 and 10. The event is run with the modelling industry watching dog ALBA.

Finalists are not permitted to wear make-up.