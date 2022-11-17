Nottinghamshire Police arrested six people and searched four properties on Wednesday, November 16 as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of fraud.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Warrants were simultaneously executed at addresses in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Underwood, and Stanton Hill.

“Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and three women, aged in their 30s and 70s, are being questioned on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and misconduct in public office. All three women were additionally arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

All six were arrested and have now been released while the investigation and inquiries are continuing.

“A man aged in his 50s and one of the women, aged in her 30s, were arrested on suspicion of fraud and electoral offences. All six were arrested and have now been released while the investigation and inquiries are continuing.”