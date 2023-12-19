Sisters from Nottinghamshire dementia home honoured at Buckingham Palace for nursing contribution

Two nurses from a specialist dementia home in Nottinghamshire have attended Buckingham Palace for a special event to recognise the contribution of nurses and international nurses across the industry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jincy and Rose Antony, sisters from Wren Hall, Selston, attended a service held by King Charles III to celebrate their contribution as internationally trained nurses working in the UK’s health and social care sector.

The sisters have worked at Wren Hall for over 20 years, after arriving from India in 2003. They come from a family of nurses, with four out of seven siblings training in the profession. Jincy said: "Nursing is not just a career; it's a chance to make a difference in people's lives. Receiving the invitation to Buckingham Palace was an honour and I felt immense pride for myself and my sister, and our parents were so excited and happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 400 nurses were invited to the event, which included refreshments and a musical performance by the NHS choir. Initially nominated by the Chief Nurse for Social Care, Deborah Sturdy, Jincy and Rose were able to meet Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and the Lord Chamberlain, before receiving a handshake from the King.

Meeting King Charles III

Reflecting on the day, Rose said: "Being acknowledged for my work as an international nurse was incredibly fulfilling.” Whilst Jincy said: "It's a once in a lifetime experience meeting the King and being recognised by the Head of State. I'll treasure these moments forever."

Anita Astle MBE, owner and manager of Wren Hall, said: “For two of our nurses to receive recognition on a national platform fills us with immense pride, and highlights the exceptional contributions that Jincy and Rose make to their profession. The invitation to meet King Charles is not only a testament to their hard work but also a reflection of the high standards of care they provide to our family members.

“We are thrilled for them, and are honoured that they chose Wren Hall as their home to spend the last twenty years, and we look forward to continuing working with them for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside in the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.