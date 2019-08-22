Sinkhole opens up on Mansfield street

A sinkhole appears to have opened up on a Mansfield street.

Pictures sent in by reader Clare Hufton show what appears to be workmen inspecting the hole on Rutland Street.

Picture: Clare Hufton

Picture: Clare Hufton

Nottinghamshire County Council, who are responsible for highways, has been contacted for further information.

Picture: Clare Hufton

Picture: Clare Hufton

Picture: Clare Hufton

Picture: Clare Hufton