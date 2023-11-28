Single mums allowed to enter for the first time as Miss England office launch search for the next "Miss North Midlands"
and live on Freeview channel 276
The contest is open to women aged between 16 and 28 who live in the North Midlands (Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire) and the winner will qualify for the Miss England Finals, which leads onto Miss World.
The North Midlands regional final will consist of four rounds requiring each contestant to wear a black dress, sportswear, evening wear/ cocktail dress (all outfits of your choice) and an interview with the judges as part of a personality prejudging round.
For the first time, single mums are being allowed to enter according to competition organisers.
Miss England is the only competition to send its winner to Miss World, the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant.
For more details or to enter go to https://missnorthmidlands.co.uk or write to [email protected]