Single mums allowed to enter for the first time as Miss England office launch search for the next "Miss North Midlands"

The search is on for the next ‘Miss North Midlands who will go on to compete in the Miss England finals.

The contest is open to women aged between 16 and 28 who live in the North Midlands (Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire) and the winner will qualify for the Miss England Finals, which leads onto Miss World.

The North Midlands regional final will consist of four rounds requiring each contestant to wear a black dress, sportswear, evening wear/ cocktail dress (all outfits of your choice) and an interview with the judges as part of a personality prejudging round.

The recently crowned Miss Lincolnshire Mary Anna Jennings and Miss Yorkshire Chloe McEwan attached (pictures - Tim Fox Photography)

For the first time, single mums are being allowed to enter according to competition organisers.

Miss England is the only competition to send its winner to Miss World, the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant.