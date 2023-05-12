Sign up for some summer fun at Mansfield's Palace Theatre Holiday Camp

The workshop, which runs from Monday, August 14, to Friday, August 18, will be a fantastic opportunity for children aged eight to 16-years-old to develop their skills in singing, dancing and acting while having fun, building confidence and making new friends.

The workshop will cost £50 per child, with a discounted rate of £35 for siblings for the full week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the week the participants will have the opportunity to learn from a professional team of singing, dancing, and acting tutors, led by local practitioner Julie Bagshaw, working towards a show that will be performed on the Friday afternoon.

Mansfield's Palace Theatre is running its first ever Theatre Holiday Camp

Julie said: "We are incredibly excited to be bringing our first ever Holiday Club to Mansfield Palace Theatre this year.

"Led by professional practitioners in acting, singing and dancing, children will have the opportunity to stage a full show in just a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working in an inclusive and creative environment with other children from across the local area, with a real focus on confidence building and imagination, we are really keen to ensure all children are able to express themselves in a nurturing and wholly inclusive way.”

All sessions will be held at the Palace Theatre, which provides a great environment for children to learn and grow.

Christopher Neil, Mansfield District Council’s learning and aspiration manager, said: “We are delighted to be introducing this summer school opportunity and are looking forward to welcoming Julie and other professional practitioners to the Palace for an exciting, fun and great week of learning with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We expect spaces to fill up fast, so don’t delay if you wish to get involved in this exciting new project.”

If you are interested in registering your children, please email Lisa Hopkinson at [email protected] to request an application form. Once you have completed the application form and your place is confirmed, a link for payment will be provided.