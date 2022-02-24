Sign up for golfing day to support Eastwood domestic abuse charity

The event will be held on May 25 at Beeston Fields Golf Club.

Broxtowe Women’s Project is encouraging residents to sign up for the Rotary Club of Beeston’s 25th annual charity Golf Day, which will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at Beeston Fields Golf Club.

All proceeds from the day will go to Eastwood-based domestic abuse charity Broxtowe Women’s Project and Broxtowe Youth Homelessness.

Steve Diacon, president of Beeston Rotary, said: “It’s fantastic that our popular charity Golf Day is back for 2022.

“After a break of two years, we know many local people and organisations will see this as a fantastic opportunity to get back out there and support local charities while enjoying a day of exciting competition followed by a delicious three-course meal.

“We look forward to signing up lots of teams over the coming weeks.”

Chris Harris, partnerships manager for BWP, which supports women, children and young people in Broxtowe who have experienced domestic abuse, said: “We’re really pleased that Rotary has chosen to support BWP. When people can raise money for a local charity by enjoying a sporting day, then truly everyone wins.”

The entry fee for a team of four players is £200, and includes green fees, half-way house refreshments and an evening dinner and prize giving.