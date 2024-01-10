January can be a real drag, can’t it? But fear not because we have the perfect antidote with a list of things to do and places to go this weekend.

The weather is likely to be cold, and we know there’s a worrying outbreak of Covid/flu-type illnesses doing the rounds.

But there is still plenty going on in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days – and we have 13 ideas for you to get out and about.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre launches a new panto, while Retford’s Majestic Theatre brings you the hilarious hit show, ‘Vampires Rock – Ghost Train’.

There’s a careers fair in Mansfield and a winter wedding fair at Cuckney, while venues such as Thoresby Park and Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum are keen to welcome visitors.

The Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe is a hive of activity, with a guided walk to identify trees in the winter, a watercolour painting workshop and a tour revealing all about Robin Hood and medieval life.

Those seeking an adrenaline rush can hit the track for some indoor karting in Huthwaite or swing with the high ropes at the Go Ape centre at Sherwood Pines.

And those seeking more gentler pursuits should head towards Retford, where they can take in an art exhibition at the Bassetlaw Museum or sample a spectacular work of art at St Peter’s Church in Clayworth.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . New panto at the Palace Theatre If you missed the big panto at Mansfield's Palace Theatre at the end of 2023, don't worry. For a fresh one takes to the stage this Saturday and Sunday with the 82nd annual production of the Westfield Folkhouse pantomime group. The classic, 'Sleeping Beauty', features music, song, comedy, dance and audience participation, with traditional entertainment for the whole family. The show continues next Tuesday through to Sunday, January 21.

2 . First careers fair of 2024 Mansfield's first careers fair of 2024 takes place at the public library in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre on Friday (10.30 am to 1.30 pm). The free event will give you an idea of the jobs and training options that are available in the area. Businesses attending will include West Notts College, Nottinghamshire Police, the UK Army, the Royal Navy, Center Parcs, HM Revenue and Customs and many more.

3 . Identify trees when not in leaf Learn how to identify trees when they are not in leaf in a special guided winter walk from the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe this Saturday (10.30 am to 12.30 pm). Experts will show you the key characteristics, which are often hidden, to look for, and you can learn about a variety of tree species within the historic forest

4 . Exhilarating indoor karting on your doorstep Did you know that one of the UK's most exciting indoor karting venues sits on your doorstep at Huthwaite? Teamworks East Midlands runs the venue, and its associated laser tag arena, on Fulwood Road North, where there are exhilarating race options for adults and children. There is also a bar and cafe on site, so why not organise the ultimate birthday, stag party or corporate event?.