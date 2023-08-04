A UN report has suggested smartphones should be banned in schools globally to protect children’s mental health and improve learning. In many schools, smartphones are not allowed to be used during lessons and should be turned off but can be used for emergencies.

And last month, the BBC reported that in the Netherlands, devices including mobile phones are set to be banned from classrooms to stop them from disrupting learning.

The initiative is being introduced in collaboration with schools and is to take effect at the start of next year.

Should kids be banned from having mobile phones at school?

There will be some exceptions, including for students with medical needs or a disability, and for classes focused on digital skills.

But would people support a similar idea here in UK schools?