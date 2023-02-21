Shoppers left stunned by singing flash mob in Nottingham's Victoria Centre

Some 110 singers from local amateur singing group, Tuneless Choir, appeared at the shopping centre on Saturday as part of its annual Tuneless Weekend, where choir groups from around the country get together to “sing like no-one is listening”.

The flash mob, which saw singers disguised as shoppers, marks the second appearance from the Tuneless Choir at Victoria Centre, following a jubilant performance commemorating the centre’s 50th birthday last year.

Starting with an excruciating solo by Tuneless founder, Nadine Cooper, the surprise performance lasted 15 minutes and shoppers were treated to a range of fan favourites, including Daydream Believer by The Monkees and Hi Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck.

Nottingham's Victoria Centre.

Commenting on the planned flash mob, Bernie Bracha, choir leader at Tuneless Choir, said: “Nadine and I set up the Tuneless Choir back in 2016, starting with our West Bridgford Choir, inspired by a passion for singing and the joy it brings – despite our inability to carry a tune.

“We’ve taken part in a couple of flash mobs since we formed and have found it’s a simple, yet effective way of boosting everyone’s mood, from the singers themselves, to the public watching.

“We’d like to thank Victoria Centre for hosting the choir and allowing us to spread awareness of the Tuneless message, ‘sing like no-one is listening’. We hope it encouraged others to have fun with music and not be scared to get up and sing whenever they feel like it.”

Nigel Wheatley, Victoria Centre director, said: “The community is at the heart of everything we do here and so we’re always on the look-out for ways in which we can give our shoppers a memorable experience. That’s why we were thrilled to welcome back the Tuneless Choir.

“It was fantastic to see the surprise on our shoppers’ faces as the singing began and we hope those who were lucky enough to see the performance left feeling happier and inspired to sing more often.”

More details on the Tuneless Choir and how to get involved can be found at tunelesschoir.com