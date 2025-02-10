Shoplifting offences fall by nearly 40 per cent in Mansfield

Shoplifting offences in a busy town centre have fallen by 40 per cent over the last year – the result of targeted enforcement action and increased partnership working.

Officers in Mansfield have developed a successful twin track approach focusing on repeat local offenders and organised gangs from across the region.

Whilst the most prolific local offenders have been constrained by increased police activity, retailers have also been empowered to fight back against more organised gangs of thieves.

As a result, total shoplifting offences in the town centre have fallen by 38 per cent in the last 12 months.

Officers on patrol in Mansfield's market square. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Positive outcomes – measured by charges and other criminal sanctions – are also being attained on 38 per cent of all reported offences.

Both figures are significantly higher than national averages and reflect the significant investment made by local officers.

Prolific local offenders

Officers have worked to identify the most prolific local offenders who are each responsible for wildly disproportionate levels of offending – mostly to fund drug and alcohol addictions.

Officers patrolling Mansfield at night. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

These people were then targeted with bespoke community behaviour orders (CBOs) that – once granted by magistrates – prohibit individuals from doing certain things such as carrying bags into shops, or even visiting certain areas.

Currently the team has nine active CBOs in force and several people have been jailed after flouting them.

Any other offenders wishing to steal from the town centre also face a twin threat of an increased police presence and a shop-based radio system that allows retailers to report incidents directly to local officers.

Organised criminal gangs

Organised gangs from home and abroad are known to travel by car throughout the region and typically target supermarkets and other out of town retailers.

As well as allocating offices to disrupt these gangs, retailers have also been empowered to play their part by improving their own security, ensuring timely access to CCTV footage, and sharing real time information with the police.

As a result, several travelling gangs have been pulled over in cars and found in possession of large quantities of stolen goods.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Only by truly understanding a particular problem can you go about finding effective solutions. This is what we have done with the issue of retail crime in Mansfield and the results speak for themselves.

“The number of offences reported to us have fallen dramatically over the last 12 months and the number of positive outcomes is up sharply too.

“That is good news for everybody associated with the town and something my officers and I are extremely proud of.

“However, we are not complacent and will continue to deploy all necessary resources to tacking this very vital local issue.”

Coun Angie Jackson, Mansfield Council’s joint portfolio holder for wellbeing, health and safer communities, said: “The council is committed to making Mansfield a safe place to live in and visit.

“This significant reduction in shoplifting in Mansfield is fantastic news and can only encourage more inward investment from businesses.

"The terrific reduction in this type of crime shows what can be achieved when we all work together to look at an issue and find solutions.

“The council’s CCTV system, with experienced, well trained CCTV officers watching over the town centre 24/7 and on hand, round the clock, to support the police, has also been a powerful tool in the fight against crime in the district and in improving a sense of safety among visitors, both day and night.

“The council is also supporting the police with patrols by our Community Protection Officers (formerly Neighbourhood Wardens) and we have two Antisocial Behaviour Case Officers based almost permanently within the town centre, too.”

Jay Rowlinson, chief executive of the Mansfield business improvement district (BID), said: “A multiagency approach to crime in Mansfield town centre is paying huge dividends.

“For over two years now, Mansfield's Police, Council and BID have worked together alongside town centre shops, retailers and businesses to fight both soaring shoplifting figures and antisocial behaviour in all its various forms in our town centre.

“Strategic planning, strong partnership communication and consistent and regular action on the street has led to this excellent result.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy to crime in Mansfield, as we continue to make the lives of our residents better.

“There is nothing coincidental about the success we are having in Mansfield which is significantly better than other towns and cities in the country.

“I am very grateful to both Nottinghamshire Police and Mansfield District Council for working so closely with the BID to produce the positive results we are having, as I look for our partnership working to grow even further.”