A magical Mansfield shop is collecting cards and gifts for a super Gonk fan with autism and ADHD, who will soon turn 17 – thanks to the ‘Gonk World community’.

Gonk World, a business owned and managed by the mother-son duo Datsa and Kristof, is busy with both their town centre shop and their online store.

And eighteen months into their venture, Datsa shared of their exciting plans to transform part of their Four Seasons Shopping Centre unit into a Gonk-themed café, which many customers eager to visit once completed.

Additionally, the business recently announced a heartwarming opportunity to support a community member whose birthday is approaching.

Gonk World is inside Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Ruby, a dedicated “super Gonk fan,” is set to turn 17 on August 15.

Datsa explained: “I was doing a daily livestream when a lovely customer shared about her daughter with ADHD and autism who loves Gonks and had a birthday coming up, so the idea came from there...

“The community, our lovely customers, really took to the idea and what started as sending cards to our shop for Ruby, who struggles with anxiety and finds it hard to socialise, became the collection it is today, where people are sending cards, leaving gifts and, of course, buying Gonks.”

Datsa mentioned that the community of Gonk lovers, both locally in Mansfield and around the world, motivates her in her business, lifts her spirits, and feels more like “family”.

Ruby's birthday collection in store.

Since the launch of their Gonk World TikTok page, the account has gained a following of 22.6k and features many viral videos, along with daily live broadcasts from inside the store.

Datsa added: “We’d love your help to create a birthday she’ll never forget. Please get involved and help us collect as many birthday cards as possible for Ruby!

“Whether it’s a handmade note, a cheerful card, or a sweet message — every one will make her smile.”

The collection will run until August 10.

To participate in the birthday collection, readers can either drop off a card or gift at the Gonk World shop in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre or send their contributions to:

Ruby – Birthday Surprise

Gonk World

55/56 Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Mansfield

NG18 1SX

Can we give Mansfield’s Ruby a glorious Gonk birthday to remember?